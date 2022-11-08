Good News: Return to the Indiana State Fair

Dave Calabro had so much fun meeting people last week at the Indiana State Fair, he had to go back!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports director Dave Calabro had so much fun meeting people last week at the Indiana State Fair, he decided to go back!

Dave's objective, of course, was hearing your positive, uplifting stories, but you can't blame him for making a detour to one of the dozens of great food vendors on the midway. He asked for recommendations.

"You gotta have an ear of corn," said one visitor. "You got to hit the sirloin place and get the steak sirloin - with mushrooms - corn dog and a pineapple whip."

Almost as an afterthought, she added elephant ears to the feast suggestions, to which Dave replied, "Is it worth the calories?"

"Today it is," she responded, smiling.

Dave also bumped into a family visiting the Indiana State Fair for the first time.

"It's amazing," the husband and wife said, almost in unison.

"It's huge," his wife added. "I feel like we've just scratched the surface, honestly."

They told Dave their fair stop was part of a cross-country trip in an RV.

"5,000 miles, just in the last nine weeks," he said.

Take a look at more of our encore visit to the state fair by clicking on the media player, and check out some previous Good News stories in the links below.