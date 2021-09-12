Tell us your Good News: Lou Malnati's Broad Ripple

A new pizza restaurant was Dave Calabro’s destination this week, seeking your positive and uplifting stories.

INDIANAPOLIS — How about some good news?

Dave posted the Good News banner inside the newest restaurant in the village. Lou Malnati’s is a Chicago-based chain well-known for their deep dish pizza.

We spoke with one customer who smiled as he shared that his family was about to close on a home purchase next week.

“Just having the space,” he said. “We’ve been renting for the last year-and-a-half."

Another woman said she was happy that the future of her church was recently secured.

“My church, which did not survive the pandemic, actually just merged with another church, and so I attended Sunday service for the first time in almost a year,” she said. “It just meant everything to me.”

You can see Dave's Broad Ripple visit in the media player