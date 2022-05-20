Tell Us Your Good News: Charlie Brown's Pancake & Steakhouse

Dave met customers and staff at Charlie Brown's, a Speedway favorite at 1038 North Main Street.

SPEEDWAY, Ind — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro spends a lot of time in Speedway during the month of May, so this week's trip to hear people's Good News was a short drive.

Dave met customers and staff at Charlie Brown's Pancake & Steakhouse, a Speedway favorite at 1038 North Main Street.

"I love seeing all the faces every year," one staffer told us. "I love the business that the race brings. We seriously have customers who come back every year. We know their faces, and they're from out of state. I just look forward to the hustle and bustle. We love it."

Dave asked another employee for menu recommendations.

"I would try the haystacks," she said. "It's really popular. Basically, it's sourdough toast, it's eggs and sausage patties, so it's really big and it's smothered in sausage gravy. It's really good!"

"I wouldn't be able to walk if I ate that!" Dave replied.

We also got a recommendation from a customer.

"French toast, strawberry banana," he said. "That's my thing. I get it every time."

And since it's May, it probably won't surprise you to hear that Dave ran into a professional driver at Charlie Brown's.

"I grew up in Australia," Hunter McElrea told Dave. "I race under the New Zealand flag, so it's different from home here. I just moved to Indy this year."

McElrea competes in Indy Lights, a stepping stone to IndyCar. He says it's his dream to one day win the Indianapolis 500.

