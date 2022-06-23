Tell Us Your Good News: Indianapolis Zoo

"Very fun and hot," said one zoo visitor.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a beautiful sunny day when 13Sports Director Dave Calabro dropped by the Indianapolis Zoo, looking for people who wanted to share word of the positive things going on in their lives.

One zoo staffer said his good news was his current job assignment.

"I'm a plains keeper," he said. "I take care of kangaroos and all the animals in the Plains Bio. I'm so excited Kangaroo Crossing is open!"

Several young visitors stopped by to share their impressions of the zoo.

"Very fun and hot," said one.

Dave asked about their favorite animals.

"The kangaroos," two said, almost in unison. "They have long ears!"

Leland seemed to be enjoying his zoo visit, but it was apparently just a diversion from baseball.

"You're playing baseball?" Dave asked.

"No, I'm going to an Indians game," Leland replied.

Click on the media player above for more of the sights and sounds from our visit to the Indianapolis Zoo, and check out some previous Good News stories in the links below.