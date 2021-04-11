Tell Us Your Good News: Cone Palace

KOKOMO, Ind. — Dave Calabro's search for the positive stories around Indiana has taken him to a variety of places, but this is the first time he's taken that quest to a restaurant drive-thru lane.
He visited Kokomo's Cone Palace this week, greeting customers as they ordered sweet treats.
One visitor was just happy it was pay day, which presumably was funding his purchase of a tasty nacho cheese dog.
Ramsey, an assistant principal, told Dave he had just had a wonderful day with his students at Taylor Middle School.
Another customer was pleased about the reopening of area community theater.
"Our theater is going to do 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' in two weeks," he said, adding he was serving as a backstage manager.
Check out all of Dave's Kokomo road trip in the media player, and click on the links to see some archived Good News stories.
