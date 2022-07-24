Funeral services set for 3-year-old hit, killed by car on Indy's north side

Jyrie Mathews' funeral will be held Thursday, July 28 at 11 a.m. at Phillips Temple CME Church, located at 210 E. 34th St.

INDIANAPOLIS — Funeral services have been set for the 3-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a car in a north Indianapolis shopping center parking lot.

The family of Jyrie Mathews told 13News the toddler's funeral will be held Thursday, July 28 at 11 a.m. at Phillips Temple CME Church, located at 210 E. 34th St. A wake will be Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Mathews' family has set up a Cash App ($JyrieMathews) to help pay for funeral expenses.

The crash happened July 18 around 7:30 p.m. in the the 4700 block of East 82nd Street, in the Clearwater Village shopping area. Police said the driver of the car fled after the crash.

Lakiea Murry, Jyrie's mother, told 13News her car began overheating, so she pulled into the near-empty shopping center and parked in a parking space away from the stores, while Jyrie was in the backseat.

"I was going to wait a little while longer to put antifreeze in there," Murry said. "I got in the car, and then, he got his ball, and then, he dribbled his ball behind the car. Then when I didn't hear the ball bouncing no more, I got out of the car, and I was calling his name. Then, I just saw him laying there."

Mathews was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

On Thursday, police said detectives interviewed the driver, but they have not released the driver's identity or type of vehicle involved.

The case will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision.

The family told 13News while they are thankful the driver has been located, they continue grieving the loss of their son.