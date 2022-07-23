ISP: 4 injured, 2 seriously, in I-70 motorcycle crash on Indy's west side

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on I-70 westbound just south of Minnesota Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — At four people were injured, two seriously, in a motorcycle crash along I-70 on Indianapolis' west side Saturday afternoon.

The crash involving four motorcycles happened around 2 p.m. on I-70 westbound at the 75 mile marker, just south of Minnesota Street.

Indiana State Police confirmed that two people were seriously injured and another two were also transported to Indianapolis hospitals. Crash reconstruction teams were responding to the scene of the incident.

ISP confirmed those injured were part of an organized motorcycle ride.

Multiple lanes of I-70 were blocked Saturday afternoon as police investigated the incident.