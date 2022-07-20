Man killed in motorcycle crash near Greenwood

Police said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at County Line and Graham roads.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A man died after a crash Wednesday morning in Greenwood.

Police said a crash involving a pick-up truck and a motorcycle happened near County Line and Graham roads at around 10:30 a.m.

Witnesses said the driver of the motorcycle was traveling east on County Line Road and attempted to pass the vehicle in front of him that was also traveling east.

As the driver crossed left of center, witnesses said his motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck traveling west.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

Medics transported the driver of the motorcycle to Methodist Hospital where he died.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.