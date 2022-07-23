Pedestrian killed in northeast Indianapolis hit-and-run

The hit-and-run happened in the 7700 block of North Shadeland Avenue, near the I-69 exit onto I-465.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

IMPD officers were called at around 5:45 a.m. to a personal injury crash in the 7700 block of North Shadeland Avenue, near the Interstate 69 exit onto Interstate 465.

They arrived to find a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived, IMPD said.

A police report identified the pedestrian as a male, but didn't say his age. The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff, IMPD said.

IMPD's accident investigators arrived at the scene and, according to IMPD, they are actively investigating the case.

Police have not said if any suspects have been identified or arrested. 13News has reached out to IMPD for more information.