Police: Speed contributed to crash where SUV slammed into Avon home

AVON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a car crashed into an Avon home Friday.
It happened in a neighborhood behind the Walmart on Rockville Road.
Police say the driver didn't have a license and was going too fast.
The crash left significant damage, with half of the SUV lodged in the side of the house.
No one was hurt.
