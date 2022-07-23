x
Police: Speed contributed to crash where SUV slammed into Avon home

It happened in a neighborhood behind the Walmart on Rockville Road.
Credit: Avon Police Department

AVON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a car crashed into an Avon home Friday.

It happened in a neighborhood behind the Walmart on Rockville Road.

Police say the driver didn't have a license and was going too fast.

The crash left significant damage, with half of the SUV lodged in the side of the house.

No one was hurt.

Tell us that you don’t have a drivers license without telling us “I don’t have a drivers license.” Thankfully nobody was seriously injured in this incident earlier this morning. 📸 Officer Roach and Friends

Posted by Avon Indiana Police Department on Friday, July 22, 2022

