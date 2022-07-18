Child, 3, killed in hit-and-run crash on Indianapolis' north side

Police said the crash happened Monday night in the 4700 block of East 82nd Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police say a 3-year-old boy is dead after a car hit him Monday evening.

Police said the driver of the car fled after the crash.

An IMPD spokesperson said it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the the 4700 block of East 82nd Street, in the Clearwater Village shopping area.

An adult with the toddler called 911 but the child died at Riley Hospital.

Police are searching for clues in the case. If you have information, contact Indianapolis Metro Police or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.