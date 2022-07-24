2 killed, 1 critically injured in weekend hit-and-runs in Indianapolis

Two men were killed in hit-and-runs on the northeast side of Indianapolis this weekend and a third person was critically injured in a hit-and-run on the east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating at least the third hit-and-run this weekend, and the second that has turned deadly.

A man was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Police were called to a personal injury crash that happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of East 56th Street, which is located between North Arlington and Shadeland avenues.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been hit by a vehicle. The vehicle drove away before officers arrived, IMPD said.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

IMPD-certified accident investigators are asking anyone with information to call 317-327-6200. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

This isn't the only weekend hit-and-run police are looking into, however.

Another pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run also on the northeast side.

IMPD said it happened at around 5:45 a.m. in the 7700 block of North Shadeland Avenue, near the Interstate 69 exit onto Interstate 465.

Officers arrived in the area to find a man who had been struck by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

And, on Saturday evening, another person was injured in a hit-and-run on the east side of the city.

This hit-and-run happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue, which is south of the intersection of Prospect Street and Southeastern Avenue.

The person who was hit was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

In all three cases, police have not identified the people who were hit.