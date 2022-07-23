x
IMPD: Person struck by car, critically injured in east side hit-and-run

Officers responded to the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue, shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was struck by a car and critically injured on Indianapolis' east side Saturday evening.

IMPD officers responded to the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue, just south of the intersection of Prospect Street and Southeastern Avenue, shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person struck by a car.

There they located a person who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Their identity has not been released.

An IMPD spokesperson said the driver who struck the person left the scene and police are working to determine if the incident may have been intentional.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

