Pedestrian struck and killed by semi on I-65 in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A semi-truck struck and killed a pedestrian on I-65 in Bartholomew County Wednesday evening and police have shut down all lanes of the road as they investigate.
According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. when a semi-truck struck and killed a pedestrian.
Police will need a few hours to reconstruct the scene and as a result, ISP said all lanes of I-65 Northbound at the 76-mile marker will be closed for a few hours to allow police time to investigate.
ISP said maintenance is on the way to the crash to divert traffic at US 31.
The pedestrian's identity is being withheld as police work to make notification to the pedestrian's family.