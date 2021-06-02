Pedestrian struck and killed by semi on I-65 in Bartholomew County

Indiana State Police said a portion of I-65 will be shut down as police reconstruct the crash scene.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A semi-truck struck and killed a pedestrian on I-65 in Bartholomew County Wednesday evening and police have shut down all lanes of the road as they investigate.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. when a semi-truck struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police will need a few hours to reconstruct the scene and as a result, ISP said all lanes of I-65 Northbound at the 76-mile marker will be closed for a few hours to allow police time to investigate.

ISP said maintenance is on the way to the crash to divert traffic at US 31.