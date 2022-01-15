Woman injured in crash with Edinburgh officer

EDINBURGH, Ind. — A woman and an Edinburgh Police officer were taken to the hospital after crash on U.S. 31 Friday evening,

According to police, Officer Darren Koors was turning east from southbound U.S. 31 onto Indiana 252 around 6 p.m. when a the woman, whose identity has not been shared by authorities, ran a red light and hit the officer's car on its passenger side. The police car spun into the stop light pole after getting struck by the woman's Ford Explorer.