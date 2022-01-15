Edinburgh medic charged with battery of patient

Jeramy Goodnight faces official misconduct and misdemeanor battery charges for his contact with a restrained patient on Dec. 27, 2021.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Indiana — A Columbus man who works as an emergency medical technician in Edinburgh was charged Friday in Johnson County for his contact with a restrained patient in an ambulance in late December.

Jeramy Goodnight, 42, faces official misconduct and misdemeanor battery charges for allegedly grabbing the handcuffed man's head and pushing his thumbs down on the man's eyelids on Dec. 27, 2021.

On Friday, Goodnight was formally charged in Johnson County.

The incident stemmed from a single car crash investigated by Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies where the driver of the vehicle suffered some physical injuries and was believed to be intoxicated. Because of the physical injuries, medics, including Goodnight, responded to examine the driver.

According to an account from the Johnson County sheriff, the driver became increasingly belligerent and was restrained with an oxygen mask to prevent him from potentially spitting on anyone. When he continued to be belligerent to a female EMT inside the ambulance, Goodnight allegedly took his hands, placed them over the head of the individual and pressed down on his eyelids with his thumbs, causing the driver to scream out in pain. He did not suffer any serious injury, according to the sheriff.

Two sheriff’s deputies inside the ambulance during the incident reported it to a supervisor, which led to an investigation and the charges against Goodnight.

"While it is never pleasant to have to investigate a fellow first responder," said Sheriff Duane Burgess, "it is their obligation to do so fairly and impartially." Burgess praised his deputies for their immediate report.

Prosecutor Joe Villanueva said, “Police and fire personnel routinely deal with intoxicated or belligerent people. This individual was handcuffed and not a physical threat to the safety of anyone inside that ambulance. Part of doing this kind of job is having a thick skin and letting comments slide, and that’s exactly what should have happened here."