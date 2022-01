The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m Friday near the intersection of North Post Road and East 42nd Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a two-car crash early Friday morning on Indianapolis' northeast side.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the 4200 block of North Post Road, near 42nd Street.

IMPD confirmed that there was one fatality. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Officers believe they have located all people involved in the incident, IMPD said.