Woman in critical condition following crash involving dump truck in Anderson

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of West Eighth Street, near Sycamore Street.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after a crash involving a dump truck in Anderson early Friday morning.

The Anderson Police Department Crash Team responded to the scene of the crash in the 1500 block of West Eighth Street, near Sycamore Street, around 3:15 a.m.

Preliminary information showed a Kia SUV, driven by Lotheda Schoettmer, of Anderson, was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center line and crashed into a City of Anderson Freightliner dump truck in the westbound lane, Anderson Police said.

Schoettmer was transported to an Anderson hospital in critical condition.