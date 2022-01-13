Police investigating fatal crash on northbound I-69 in Morgan County

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Thursday just south of State Road 144.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 69 in Morgan County early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near Banta Road on I-69 northbound, just south of State Road 144.

The Bargersville Fire Department said in a tweet that they responded to the scene along with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police.

Expect major delays this morning on I - 69 at the Morgan and Johnson County line. https://t.co/bNGVMC0LcB — Michael Pruitt (@Michael_Pruitt1) January 13, 2022

All northbound lanes were closed as of 3:30 a.m.