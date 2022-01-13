Police investigating fatal crash on northbound I-69 in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 69 in Morgan County early Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. near Banta Road on I-69 northbound, just south of State Road 144.
The Bargersville Fire Department said in a tweet that they responded to the scene along with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police.
Bargersville Deputy Fire Chief Michael Pruitt said to expect major delays Thursday morning on I-69 at the Morgan and Johnson County line.
All northbound lanes were closed as of 3:30 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.