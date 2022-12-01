Colts owner Jim Irsay addresses fans after team's end-of-season collapse

Irsay didn't pull punches. He said the Colts ended the season in "perhaps the worst way possible." As far as who's to blame, Irsay said, "the buck stops with me."

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay shared a message with fans after the team's shocking loss to Jacksonville that caused them to miss the playoffs.

The Indianapolis Colts took to Twitter on Wednesday to share Irsay's letter to fans.

Irsay didn't pull punches. He wrote the Colts ended the season in "perhaps the worst way possible."

"When we started 0-3, we knew the rest of this season would be an uphill climb. We all were hopeful we could dig our way out of the hole and reach the playoffs, and we should have," Irsay said. "But we ended our season in perhaps the worst way possible and missed our chance to compete for history."

As far as who's to blame, Irsay said, ultimately, "the buck stops with me."

But Irsay said the bad taste this season left behind, is fueling the team for next season.

"This experience makes me even more determined to bring Indiana a contending team. We are already working toward the future and I'm going to do whatever it takes to put us in a position to win next year and for years to come," Irsay said.

He closed his statement thanking fans for their support and promising them that "there are some exciting days to come."

Quarterback Carson Wentz also shared a statement following the devastating loss. In a post on Instagram Monday night, Wentz said the abrupt end to the Colts' season "definitely stings and will take time to get over."

"Above all, I'll miss the locker room and the special group of guys we had this year," the post continued. "I never take that for granted, knowing that it'll never be the same. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, staff, and fans for making this season one I'll never forget."

Wentz passed for 185 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Jaguars. Indianapolis only had to win that game to secure a spot in the postseason. But minutes after the final snap, the Pittsburgh Steelers topped the Baltimore Ravens in overtime, sending the Colts into the offseason.