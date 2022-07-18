IMPD: Man shot, struck by car on Indy's east side

Police responded to the 5200 block of East 33rd Street, near the intersection of Emerson Avenue and East 34th Street, shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being shot and struck by a vehicle on Indianapolis' east side Sunday evening, IMPD said.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of East 33rd Street, near the intersection of Emerson Avenue and East 34th Street, shortly before 6 p.m. for a report of a person shot and run over by a vehicle.

There they located a 30-year-old man who is believed to have been shot and struck by a car. The man, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.