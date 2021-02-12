Driver hits 14-year-old teen after disregarding school bus stop arm in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood Police is investigating after a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car while trying to get on a school bus Thursday morning.
Police told 13News the incident happened around 7 a.m. in the 50 block of East Main Street, near South Madison Avenue.
According to police, the boy was getting on the bus to go to Greenwood Community High School when a driver failed to stop when the bus's stop-arm was extended. The driver hit the boy then left the scene, according to police.
RELATED: 'It's the correct decision' | Woman convicted in fatal bus stop crash won't be home for Christmas, family of victims 'grateful'
Police are looking for a black sedan that was going east on Main Street. Police did not share a description of the driver.
Police said the boy was conscious and talking when he was taken to St. Francis Hospital on the south side of Indianapolis.
What other people are reading:
- Indianapolis mom out of hospital after 'remarkable' recovery from COVID-19
- Gifts you can give that also give back to those in need
- White House details Biden's winter plan for combating COVID-19
- Terre Haute Police responds to viral video of officer and dog encounter
- Corrections officials, health department investigate outbreak of Legionnaires' disease at Pendleton facility