Driver hits 14-year-old teen after disregarding school bus stop arm in Greenwood

Police said the incident happened in the 50 block of East Main Street, near South Madison Avenue, around 7 a.m.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood Police is investigating after a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car while trying to get on a school bus Thursday morning.

Police told 13News the incident happened around 7 a.m. in the 50 block of East Main Street, near South Madison Avenue.

According to police, the boy was getting on the bus to go to Greenwood Community High School when a driver failed to stop when the bus's stop-arm was extended. The driver hit the boy then left the scene, according to police.

Police are looking for a black sedan that was going east on Main Street. Police did not share a description of the driver.

Police said the boy was conscious and talking when he was taken to St. Francis Hospital on the south side of Indianapolis.