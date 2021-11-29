Woman convicted in fatal bus stop crash won't be home for Christmas

The judge found Alyssa Shepherd could not take advantage of the Community Transition Program.

A woman convicted of killing three children with her pickup truck at a northern Indiana bus stop will not get out of prison before Christmas. A Fulton County judge made that ruling over the weekend.

The judge found Alyssa Shepherd could not take advantage of the Community Transition Program. He instead ruled she must complete her prison term, minus the credit time she has earned. That means Shepherd will stay in prison until March 2022.

Shepherd was sentenced to 10 years for the deaths of 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and 6-year-old twins Mason and Xzavier Ingle in the crash the morning of Oct. 30, 2018. The judge sentenced Shepherd to serve four years in the Department of Correction, plus three years of home detention and the remaining three years on probation.

Her earliest release date from prison had been Sept. 22, 2022, but it was moved up to March after Shepherd completed a bible study course in prison that would cut time from her sentence.

If Shepherd had been allowed to enter the Community Transition Program, which was recommended by probation officers, it could have taken another 60-90 days off the sentence. That would have potentially put Shepherd home in time for Christmas.

Brittany Ingle, the mother of the three children killed in the crash, said Shepherd did not deserve the opportunity.

“You wanting a shorter sentence, you act as if their lives didn’t matter. You are saying to us, our family, the community, the nation that their lives didn’t matter,” Ingle said.