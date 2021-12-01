Corrections officials, health department investigate outbreak of Legionnaire's disease at Pendleton facility

A DOC spokesperson said five people have been hospitalized.

PENDLETON, Ind. — Indiana Department of Correction officials said Wednesday an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease has been confirmed among inmates at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.

In a press release, a DOC spokesperson said three cases had been confirmed. In addition, two probable cases were identified. The five inmates affected have been hospitalized.

Staff is monitoring for any sign of others who may show symptoms.

The spokesperson said protecting the inmate population and staff is a top priority, and that "appropriate remediation" would take place. Hot water service has been temporarily interrupted inside the facility. Toilets and drinking water are not affected.

State health officials are working with the prison to determine the source of the outbreak.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Legionnaires’ disease is a serious type of lung infection. It was discovered after a 1976 outbreak among people who attended an American Legion convention. Those who were affected suffered from a type of pneumonia that eventually became known as Legionnaires’ disease.

