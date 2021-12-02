Gifts you can give that also give back to those in need

Clothes with a Cause is a for-profit business that donates 100% of its profits to a different cause each month.

FISHERS, Ind — Giving back isn't something Kelli McLaughlin, 44, saves for a season.

"I've lived in Indy almost my whole life. The more you keep digging, the more you find out there are so many needs here locally," McLaughlin said.

To help meet those needs, she started Clothes with a Cause. It's a for-profit business that she said donates 100% of its profits to a different cause each month.

"My original idea was to donate 10% of my profits to whoever we're trying to raise money for. So, I ran this idea by my brother, and he was like, 'Love it. Love your heart. I want to be really blunt with you: 10% of profits don't go very far.' He said, 'When people like us are looking to fundraise, we're looking for checks with multiple zeros, not a zero.'"

And when her donation size grew, so did her business. What started as a clothing rack in her home turned into a clothing camper. And the clothing camper turned into two clothing stores — one in Carmel and the other on Mass Ave.

There, you can find gifts that give back, too.

There are Living Royal socks that save elephants, Caus tumblers that promote positive change and Bridgewater Candle Company candles that burn for a cause.

"The Bridgewater candle line that we sell, I will not sell any other candle line. For every candle you buy, they feed a child for three meals," McLaughlin said.

Charities McLaughlin said they've helped include Gleaners Food Back, Indiana Diaper Bank, Down Syndrome Indiana and Cancer Support Community Indiana.

"We've provided support to single moms going through breast cancer treatment, and they just don't have somebody to clean their house, or mow their grass, or things like that. Those things are game-changers for people," McLaughlin said, which is hitting close to home, now..

Months ago, McLaughlin was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor.

"If I can leave this place better than where I found it, and then, I can instill that in my kids. OK, well then, now that's four people. There was one person doing it, now, that's four people doing it. And then, they instill that in that their kids," McLaughlin said.

Other gifts that give back

Becker Supply Co. - For every item purchased, a tree is planted.

Bombas - For every item purchased, Bombas donates an item on your behalf.

Diff Charitable Eyewear - "Buy a pair, Give a pair" promise ensures that for every pair of Diff sunglasses purchased, a pair of reading glasses is donated to someone in need.

Lula's Garden - Each garden sold provides six months of safe water for one person in the developing world.