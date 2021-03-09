Deadly crash closes State Road 32 east of Lebanon

The crash occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. at Boone County 650 East.

LEBANON, Ind. — A deadly crashed closed State Road 32 east of Lebanon early Friday morning.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at County Road 650 East near Gadsden.

At least one fatality has been confirmed.

There is no information about other injuries, although several people have been taken to area hospitals.

Crash investigators are working to determine what led to the crash and S.R. 32 is currently closed from Boone County 600 East to U.S. 421. They expect the road will remain closed for several hours.

Drivers can bypass the crash by using county roads 100 North or 100 South until State Road 32 reopens.

Check back for updates.