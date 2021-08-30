1 arrested, 1 on the loose in I-65 police chase across multiple counties

It was later learned the vehicle involved in the chase was stolen out of Georgia. Two handguns were also found in the vehicle, one of which was reported stolen.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is in jail and another is still on the loose after leading police on a 22-mile chase Sunday night across multiple Indiana counties.

A Boone County Sheriff's Office deputy was driving north on Interstate 65 just south of Lebanon at the 135-mile marker around 11:15 p.m. when a gray Dodge Charger sped past the deputy.

The driver refused to stop when the deputy attempted to pull them over and ran over stop sticks deployed by a Thorntown police officer at the 146-mile marker near State Road 47.

After traveling another 10 miles and with sparks coming from one of the wheels, the suspect's vehicle struck a white Toyota Scion at the 157-mile marker south of State Road 28 in Clinton County.

The Scion rolled multiple times and both people in the vehicle, who are from Tennessee, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle also rolled, but the driver and passenger ran into a nearby field.

One of suspects, later identified as 22-year-old Shannon Lawson of Chicago, was located a short time later in Frankfort. The other occupant has not been located at this time.

After medical clearance, Lawson was taken to the Boone County Jail.

It was later learned the vehicle involved in the chase was stolen in Georgia. Two handguns were also found in the vehicle, one of which was reported stolen in Illinois.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Lebanon Police Department, Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department, Thorntown Police Department, Frankfort Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, Clinton County Emergency Medical Services, Perry Township (Clinton County) Fire Department and Mulberry (Clinton County) Fire Department.