Lebanon man tells police his father shot him

Eric S. Kidwell was taken into custody after his son told police he had shot him Monday afternoon.

LEBANON, Indiana — A Lebanon man is in jail for allegedly shooting his son Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a reported shooting on East Washington Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday and found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim, 28-year-old Eric B. Kidwell of Lebanon, told police his father, 50-year-old Eric S. Kidwell, was the person who shot him.

Officers found the father and took him into custody. After an interview with detectives at the Lebanon Police Department, the elder Kidwell was taken to the Boone County Jail. He has been preliminarily charged with battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery, both felony charges.

His son was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment of his wounds. Police said Monday night his condition had stabilized.