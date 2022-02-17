2 dead in Monticello house fire

MONTICELLO, Indiana — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating after two people died in a house fire Thursday morning in Monticello.
The White County Sheriff's Department got a call of a house fire in the 3200 block of North Lakeshore Drive, near Northwest Shafer Drive, just before 2 a.m.
Officials said the house was fully engulfed when they arrived.
After the fire was put out, firefighters found two people dead inside the home. Their names have not been shared at this time.
The cause of fire has not been determined.
ISP was assisted at the scene by the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office, White County Sheriff's Department, Monticello Police Department, Monticello Fire Department, Idaville Fire Department, Buffalo Fire Department, Monon Fire Department and Reynolds Fire Department.
What other people are reading:
- Brown County school's viral letter gives families choice to opt out of Black History Month lessons
- Indiana lawmakers amend controversial school bill hundreds of Hoosiers still oppose
- Indianapolis encourages residents to report potholes
- Disney World will no longer require fully-vaccinated guests to wear masks
- Here's what you need to know before you buy a lottery ticket
- IACS says all pets at 'high risk' of being put down
- Police: More people are turning handguns into 'machine guns'
- Cans of Skyline Chili recalled because it may be soup instead