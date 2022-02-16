Brown County school's viral letter gives families choice to opt out of Black History Month lessons

A photo of a letter allegedly sent by a counselor at Spurnica Elementary School is drawing plenty of controversy.

NINEVEH, Ind. — Sprunica Elementary School in Brown County allegedly sent a letter home to parents allowing students to opt out of Black history lessons.

A photo of the letter was shared on social media, where the response has gone viral.

The last line of the letter shown in the picture reads, "If you would like to opt your child out for receiving these lessons, then sign the form below and have your child return it to the school to give to the teacher."

The photo has received thousands of retweets and comments since it was posted Tuesday evening.

One response said, "This makes me really sad for America."

Another wrote, "Why would this even be an option?"

A public school in Indiana is giving parents the option to opt their children out of learning about Black History Month. pic.twitter.com/L1QxmH9lRm — Kolleen (@littlewhitty) February 16, 2022

13News reached out to the counselor who wrote the letter, Benjamin White, and was referred to the superintendent.

Brown County Schools Superintendent Emily Tracy sent a letter to parents and staff Wednesday and released the following statement to 13News: