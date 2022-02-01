Black History Month: WTHR goes on Indy Black history tours

13News anchors joined guide Sampson Levingston for walk and talk tours around Indianapolis to learn more about the Circle City's often untold Black history.

INDIANAPOLIS — This year, WTHR is recognizing Black History Month by celebrating the diversity in our city — informing, inspiring and impacting the public in a positive way.

Indianapolis is full of Black history, and people unknowingly walk by it every day. Our 13News anchors joined tour guide Sampson Levingston of Through2Eyes Indiana. He leads walk and talk tours around Indianapolis to learn more about the Circle City's often untold Black history.

Jalea Brooks, Angela Buchman, Carlos Diaz, Felicia Lawrence, Chuck Lofton, Julia Moffitt and Scott Swan visited eight historic sites around Indianapolis:

St. John Missionary Baptist Church St. Rita Catholic Church Bethel A.M.E. Church Ransom Place neighborhood 500 block of Indiana Avenue Jazz master mural Senate Avenue YMCA Lockefield Gardens

Throughout the month, our crew will share what they've learned after walking the historic tours with Levingston. Be on the lookout for their individual reflections as these stories air during February, and check back here for summaries of each of the historic sites.