Disney World will no longer require fully-vaccinated guests to wear masks

The new policy will take effect on Feb. 17.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Beginning Feb. 17, guests who are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks at Walt Disney World.

The new guidance applies to both indoor and outdoor locations across the resort, according to the theme park giant's website.

Guests who are not fully vaccinated will be expected to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor settings.

"We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters," Disney wrote.

Masks will still be required for all guests 2 and up while on enclosed forms of transportation at Disney, including buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner.

The updated guidance is the first change to the mask policy since August 2021 when guests visiting the theme park were able to remove their masks in more outdoor areas.