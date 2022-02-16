IACS says all pets at 'high risk' of being put down

IACS is asking anyone who wants to adopt to please do it now, as staffing shortages and overcrowding has put all animals at risk of being euthanized.

INDIANAPOLIS — Staffing shortages and lack of kennel space have forced Indianapolis Animal Care Services to move to emergency intake status. This means animals will only be accepted in emergency situations and all surrendered pets are at "high risk for euthanasia," IACS said in an announcement Wednesday.

"This temporary adjustment to our operations is necessary for us to continue to care for the hundreds of animals already in our care," said IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl.

Animal Control Officers will still be responding to calls. However, IACS said they'll only be bringing in animals in emergency situations.

What to do if you find a lost pet

Anyone who finds a lost pet is being asked to try to find the pet's owners on their own before bringing the pet to the shelter. IACS said they should post on Indy Lost Pet Alert and, when possible, take the pet to a local vet or shelter to be scanned for a microchip.

If you are not able to hold onto a found animal, the shelter is asking that you not pick it up.

"Pets typically don't roam too far from home and owners don't always know or aren't always able, to check the shelter for missing pets," Trennepohl said. "By keeping the animal in the neighborhood where it was found, you will ensure it gets home more quickly and save limited shelter resources for animals that have no other option."

Surrendering a pet

IACS is asking people who want to surrender a pet, to use the resources on the shelter's website to find the pet a new home. This route helps the pet avoid the stressful shelter environment and keeps kennels open for animals that need it most.

People who feel they may qualify for an emergency surrender can email IACSIntake@Indy.gov.

Getting help caring for your pet

IACS provides assistance to people who need help caring for their pets through the Indy CARES program.

"We are committed to keeping pets and families together whenever it is possible to do so," said Trennepohl. "When an animal is not able to stay with its family, there are resources that can be used before owners need to resort to surrendering a pet to the shelter."

Pet owners in need of assistance can contact Indy CARES by emailing Info@IndyCares.org.

Adopting a pet

If you want to adopt, IACS asks that you do it now.

Adoptions are free and no appointment is needed. The shelter is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day. Adoptable pets can be found online.

We are OVER CAPACITY! We have crates lining the hallways and dogs continuing to come into the building. If you're... Posted by Indianapolis Animal Care Services on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Can't adopt? Here's how IACS says you can help

Foster an animal: Fostering helps get animals out of the stressful shelter and also allows the shelter to see how they interact at home. IACS provided fosters with all the supplies they'll need. The foster application is available online.

Sign up to volunteer: IACS said it's always looking for volunteers to help around the shelter. More information about the volunteer program and how to apply can be found here.

Make a donation: Donations help IACS fund a number of programs, including the Indy CARES program. Those wishing to donate can do that on the Friends of Indianapolis Animal Care Services foundation's website.