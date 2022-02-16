Indianapolis encourages residents to report potholes

'Tis the season. Weather conditions are perfect for potholes and Indianapolis DPW is asking residents to report them.

INDIANAPOLIS — As central Indiana goes through the seasonal freeze-thaw cycle, conditions are prime for potholes to pop up around the streets of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is asking residents to report those potholes whenever they see them on their commutes. To do that, go to the Request Indy website. Click the option that says "Create New Request," then select "Most Common," and finally "Potholes." Users can then either select a location on a map or type in an address.

Residents can also report potholes on the RequestIndy mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices, or by calling the Mayor's Action Center at 317-327-4622.

Since Jan. 1, DPW crews have filled 20,963 potholes using 487 tons of cold-mix asphalt. While cold-mix asphalt is only a temporary measure, it allows the city to address reported issues until hot-mix asphalt is available later in the season.

As of the week of Feb. 14, these are the areas DPW is targeting to repair issues:

Michigan Road (6200 - 6300 block; 8500 - 9400 block)

Corporate Drive (6450 - 7050 block)

Fishback Road (7250 - 7750 block)

Spring Mill Road (7000 - 9450 block)

Baltimore Avenue (3800 - 3900 block)

St. Claire Street (800 - 900 block)

46th Street (5500 - 5600 block)

Shadeland Avenue (7700 - 7800 block)

Emerson Avenue (S 700 - 2600 block; S 7000 - 9000 block)

Madison Avenue (1200 - 2200 block)

Meridian Street (3800 - 9600 block)

Kessler Boulevard N Drive (4350 - 4800 block; 5450 - 5600 block)

W 30th Street (2150 - 2650 block; 3550 - 4800 block)

Post Road (00 - 2100 N block)

10th Street (3300 - 12000 E block)

E 30th Street (5500 - 7000 block; 9000 - 12000 block)

Cumberland Road (1400 - 2100 block)

E County Line Road (00 - 4600 block; 5000 - 7000 block)

W 56th Street (5800 - 5900 block; 7400 - 7650 block)

W 86th Street (5750 - 5850 block; 6850 - 7700 block)

Kessler Boulevard E Drive (4600 - 5000 block)

Fall Creek Road (10600 - 10700 block)