IMPD: 1 person injured in near east side shooting early Friday

Officers were called to the 5400 block of E 19th Street on reports that a person had been shot.
Credit: WTHR/Frank Young

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a shooting just after midnight Friday sent one person to a hospital.

A Metro Police spokesperson said officers were called to the 5400 block of E 19th Street on reports that a person had been shot.

Officers found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound(s) and applied a tourniquet before medics arrived.

The victim told police he was walking north on Ritter Avenue when the shooting happened. He said he didn't see the shooter or a vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital and was last said to be in critical condition, according to police.

Police ask anyone who may have heard or seen anything or who have cameras that may have captured clues about the shooting to contact Det. Matt Cook at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.

