Wife and a convicted murderer charged in killing of Evansville firefighter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The wife of an Evansville firefighter and a convicted murderer are charged in the firefighter's killing.

In July, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr pleaded not guilty to perjury charges connected to her husband Robert's case.

The other suspect, Larry Richmond, Sr., is already in prison on federal gun charges, according to NBC affiliate WFIE. Police have called Richmond a person of interest in the case since February 2020.

Doerr was shot to death at his home in February 2019.

His wife was arrested at the time on obstruction of justice and false informing charges. Police said she deleted a call on her cell phone the night of the shooting. Those charges were later dropped.

Richmond is already serving a 60 month sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty in November 2020 to being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Police said they found three guns buried in a backyard in 2019.

Richmond was released from prison in 2018, after serving 22 years for murder.