Police trying to identify man in Kokomo business burglary case

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana State Police is asking for help identifying a man seen on surveillance video near a Kokomo business burglary.
Investigators said a burglar stole power and plumbing tools from Quality Plumbing and Heating in Kokomo on Aug. 11.
The person police are trying to identify was walking with a light-colored backpack and wearing dark pants and shoes.
Anyone with information on the identity of the man or the burglary should call Indiana State Police Trooper Steven Glass by calling 765-473-6666.