Police trying to identify man in Kokomo business burglary case

Investigators said a burglar stole power and plumbing tools from Quality Plumbing and Heating in Kokomo on Aug. 11.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana State Police is asking for help identifying a man seen on surveillance video near a Kokomo business burglary.

The person police are trying to identify was walking with a light-colored backpack and wearing dark pants and shoes.