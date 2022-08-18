180-year sentence for Indianapolis man in child molesting case

Kurt Spurlin was convicted of eight counts of child molesting after a two-day jury trial in July. He had been facing 14 counts.

“The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is dedicated to holding those accountable who commit heinous acts in our community,” said Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “With this resolution, the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison, and it is imperative that we continue to support the survivor as they continue their journey towards healing.”