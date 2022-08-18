53-year-old man found dead in Connersville cemetery

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a cemetery Wednesday morning.
Police with the Pendleton District responded to a report of a deceased man at Dale Cemetery, located at 807 N. Gregg Road in Connersville, around 8 a.m.
Police arrived and found the body of a man, later identified 53-year-old Thomas Combs, of Connersville. The Fayette County coroner pronounced Combs dead at the scene.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine how Combs died.
Anyone with information about Combs' death is asked to contact the Indiana State Police Pendleton District at 765-778-2121.
