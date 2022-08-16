2 wounded in northwest Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. on Aylesford Lane, according to IMPD.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been wounded in a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening.

According to IMPD, the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Aylesford Lane around 7:45 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found two people who had apparently been shot.

One of the victims is reported to be in critical condition, while the other victim's condition was stable.

There is no information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.