Indiana Crime Guns Task Force marks 1 year

The task force confiscated more than 350 guns used in crimes and arrested nearly 400 people.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Crime Guns Task Force members came together Tuesday morning to tout what they call a year of success.

“After a year with a new regional focus, the ICGTF has led to the removal of hundreds of guns used or trafficked illegally in our community,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “In Indianapolis alone, we have seen a corresponding dip in shootings and the largest decline in homicides in more than a decade.”

Task force members said they have tracked down hundreds of guns used in crimes and arrested hundreds of shooting suspects. The task force was better able to track them because it crosses county lines.

“What we have seen is crime knows no boundaries. By forming this task force, law enforcement across central Indiana has been able to work together, identify criminal behavior and stop the mobility of crime throughout our communities,” said IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey.

From July 1, 2021, to present, the task force has:

Seized 369 firearms About 95% of all firearms seized are eligible for the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, which helps determine if the gun was used in other crimes.

Arrested 397 people

News conference on success of Indiana Crime Guns Task Force underway. 369 seized firearms & 397 arrests in 1st year of law enforcement partnership among multiple local, state & federal agencies. pic.twitter.com/ELvFSQMkpv — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) August 16, 2022

In July 2021, the Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center officially became a regional task force now known as the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force. It was funded in 2021 with $10 million for operating costs over two years in the state budget.

The Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center, which started in January 2019, was responsible for the following accomplishments: