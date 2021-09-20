Eskenazi, Indianapolis EMS, Marion County Public Health Department employees required to be vaccinated by Monday

The Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County made the announcement to require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees in July.

INDIANAPOLIS — All employees within the Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, Sept. 20.

The HHC of Marion County includes those who work for the Marion County Public Health Department, Eskenazi Health, Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services and long-term care facilities.

The announcement to require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees in the HHC of Marion County, regardless of current role or work location, was made in July.

"While we know the majority of our employees have already received the COVID-19 vaccine, ensuring that all staff and providers get their shot is a critical step toward protecting the safety of our workforce, our patients, and our community," said Paul Babcock, HHC president and chief executive officer. "Vaccination lessens your risk of death from COVID by about 100-fold. We continue to urge everyone in our community who has not yet done so to walk-in and get your COVID-19 vaccine today."

The HHC of Marion County offers the option for employees to request exemptions for health or religious reasons, similar to its flu vaccination program.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free to everyone, and no social security number is required to receive a vaccine.