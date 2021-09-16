IU Health: 125 employees leave after failing to meet vaccination requirement

IU Health had set a deadline of Sept. 1 for employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 100 Indiana University Health workers left their job after not meeting the organization's requirements on vaccination.

IU Health had set a deadline of Sept. 1 for employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. While the hospital system said most of its doctors, nurses and other employees met the deadline, fewer than 300 did not and were given an unpaid two-week suspension.

Suspended employees were given the opportunity to return to work if they provided proof of partial or full vaccination during their suspension.

"A total of 125 employees, the equivalent of 61 full time employees, chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have left the organization," IU Health said in a statement Thursday.

Employees were allowed to apply for a deferral or exemption from the vaccine based on medical or religious reasons. The applications were reviewed on an individual basis, IU Health said earlier this month.

Read the full statement sent to 13News by IU Health on Thursday, Sept. 16: