NBC fall programming starts the week of Sept. 20

A new host of The Voice along with new programs Ordinary Joe and LaBrea lead an exciting new season of NBC programming on WTHR.

The Voice

Returns September 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM

The talent is exceptional and the competition fierce as Ariana Grande claims her red chair alongside returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon.

Ordinary Joe

Premieres September 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM

After his college graduation, Joe Kimbreau is faced with a pivotal decision that steers his life down three drastically different paths.

LaBrea

Premieres September 28, 2021 at 9:00 PM

When a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, the Harris family is split in two. Eve and her son are sent to a mysterious primeval world. Gavin discovers that the visions that have plagued him for years might hold the key to bringing them home.

Watch the first five minutes at NBCLaBrea.com.

Also returning is New Amsterdam on Tuesdays.

On Wednesdays, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. are back.

On Thursday Law & Order: For The Defense, Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime return.