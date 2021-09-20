Dozens protest vaccine mandate during 'medical freedom' rally at Indiana Statehouse

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the COVID-19 vaccines have undergone the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.

INDIANAPOLIS — As COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Indiana, some Hoosiers are still pushing back against vaccine mandates. A large group of people came together for a "medical freedom" rally on Sunday.

The people who gathered at the Indiana Statehouse said they came for one reason.

"It's time to take a stance on what is good for us and what is bad," said attendee Mary Allen.

The purpose of the rally was to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, especially in the workplace.

"I really think it needs to be a personal choice, whether you get the vaccine or not," Allen said.

Some of the people at the rally said they have already had to make the decision of whether to get the vaccine or lose their job. They believe that is not a decision they should have to make.

"It's just putting people under a lot of stress. People don't want to lose their jobs, and they're being forced to do it," said attendee Jennifer Decou-Rodriguez. "This is the United States of America. This is the last thing I thought I would see here."

Part of the reason for the pushback against workplace vaccine mandates is mixed with misinformation, such as some workers not believing the vaccine is safe.

"The most horrible thing is having to put something into your body you don't feel comfortable with it," Decou-Rodriguez said.

Scientific experts and overwhelming evidence shows the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the COVID-19 vaccines have undergone the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.

People said the other reason for their protest against vaccine mandates at work is freedom.

"It really needs to be individual. If they start taking this away from us, they will start taking more and more away from us," Allen said.