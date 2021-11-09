Businesses keeping close watch on Biden's vaccine mandate plan

So far in the state, several major employers have already announced vaccine mandates for workers.

INDIANAPOLIS — President Joe Biden's plan to mandate that large companies require their employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 will impact businesses in central Indiana.

So far in the state, several major employers have already announced vaccine mandates for workers. IU Health, Eli Lilly, Roche Diagnostics and Ascension St. Vincent are among those that announced requirements before the president announced the federal mandate.

Other businesses, like the Cyrus Place Event Center downtown, say they are leaving the decision on whether or not to get vaccinated up to individuals for now.

"If they make it a law, yes, but if they don't make it a law, I think I'm going to leave it up to the client to see what they want to do," said Cyrus Jafari.