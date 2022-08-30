Indianapolis man sentenced after firing shots at IMPD officers in 12-hour standoff at south side home

After 12 hours of continued negotiations in January, IMPD SWAT officers entered the home and took 39-year-old Wesley Cartwright into custody.

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge sentenced 39-year-old Wesley Cartwright, of Indianapolis, to 10 years in prison after illegally possessing a firearm and shooting at IMPD SWAT officers during a 12-hour standoff in January 2022.

According to court documents, Marion County Sheriff's Department deputies tried to serve an eviction notice to Cartwright on Jan. 5, 2022, at a home in the 3700 block of Valley Lake Drive, near South Sherman Drive and County Line Road.

Deputies said Cartwright refused to leave the south side home, so IMPD officers arrived to assist.

Officers learned Cartwright is a convicted felon and may be in possession of a firearm, so they got warrants for his arrest and to search the home.

Cartwright allegedly told officers he wasn't going to cooperate and wasn't going back to prison.

Then, IMPD SWAT sent a drone into Cartwright's home, which showed he was armed with two handguns. Cartwright allegedly hit the drone with his hands, knocking it to the ground, and fired several shots inside the home.

When IMPD SWAT officers launched chemical munitions through a window, Cartwright allegedly fired multiple rounds at the officers. IMPD SWAT then moved armored vehicles toward the home when Cartwright shot again at officers.

According to the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Indiana, Cartwright pointed a gun at one of the officers and shot down a second drone.

After 12 hours of continued negotiations, IMPD SWAT officers entered the home and took Cartwright into custody. He was wearing a ballistic vest at the time of his arrest, and police found two loaded handguns inside the home.

Since 2009, Cartwright has been convicted five times for felonies, including intimidation, battery by means of a deadly weapon, theft and dealing narcotics. Under federal law, anyone who has been convicted of any felony offense is not allowed to have a gun.

As part of the sentence, the judge ordered Cartwright be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years after his release from prison.