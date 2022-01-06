IMPD, SWAT on scene of suspect barricaded in south side home

IMPD reported multiple shots have been fired from inside the home. However, no officers have fired their weapons.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers and members of the SWAT team spent the better portion of Wednesday into Thursday morning working to safely coax a barricaded suspect out of a south side home.

Sometime before 5 p.m. a suspect barricaded themself into a home near the intersection of Todd Road and South Sherman Drive. Since then, IMPD has been working the scene along with the SWAT team and other law enforcement agencies.

During this incident, IMPD reported multiple shots have been fired from inside the home. However, no officers have fired their weapons.

The situation continued into Thursday morning.

"This incident has lasted this long in hopes it will be resolved through peaceful means," IMPD said in a tweet at 12:43 a.m.

This incident began prior to 5:00 p.m. The incident has lasted this long in hopes it will be resolved through peaceful means. https://t.co/gOwGTzZ30J — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 6, 2022