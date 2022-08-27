IMPD investigating 3 injured in downtown shooting; 2 others shot in neighborhoods

Five people were shot in the early morning hours Saturday at three locations in Center Township.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating three separate shootings early Saturday that sent five victims to area hospitals.

Three of the people who were shot downtown around 3:30 a.m. near Meridian and Maryland streets were described to be in critical condition when they were taken away in ambulances.

That shooting occurred just outside the Hampton Inn directly south of Monument Circle.

Investigators have not shared information about the identity of the victims or any potential suspects.

Police did share that they believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier altercation at another location.

Man shot outside home on Montcalm Street

Just after 1:25 a.m., Northwest District officers were called to Riverside neighborhood on Montcalm Street just north of 16th Street on a report of a person shot.

They found a man wounded outside his residence. Police said he was "awake and breathing" when taken to the hospital.

Police had no suspect information to share.

Oxford Street shooting sends male to hospital

Withing minutes of the Montcalm shooting, Southeast District police were called to a neighborhood near Bethel Park on another reported shooting.

They found a male victim who was shot and injured on South Oxford Street near the intersection of Raymond Street and Churchman Avenue.

He was also awake and breathing when taken to the hospital.

Detectives were checking with potential witnesses about that incident.