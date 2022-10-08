Indianapolis man convicted of murder in 2019 shooting at Broad Ripple pub

The incident happened Oct. 3, 2019, at Connor's Pub in the 6300 block of North Ferguson Street, near Broad Ripple and North College avenues.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of murder in a 2019 deadly shooting at a Broad Ripple pub.

Curtis Baker was found guilty of murder after a two-day jury trial. Baker was also found guilty of being a habitual offender.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 3, 2019, IMPD officers were called to Connor's Pub in the 6300 block of North Ferguson Street, near Broad Ripple and North College avenues.

Police arrived and found a man, later identified as Alfred Hayes, who had been shot in the chest. He died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police an argument inside the pub led to the shooting. Police told 13News, Hayes, who was working security at the pub, was defending women who were getting pushed around by a man. According to prosecutors, Baker then approached Hayes and shot him.

Hayes was a 37-year-old single father of four at the time of his death.

Multiple witnesses identified Baker as the suspect during the investigation.

Baker was arrested in February 2020 in Edwardsburg, Michigan, which is about 15 miles across the border from Indiana. Police received a tip he was in Edwardsburg and arrested him at a gas station without any issues.

"Mr. Hayes went out for an evening and never came home due to a senseless act of gun violence," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. "We are grateful to those who came forward and because of their efforts, we are one step closer to justice for Mr. Hayes and his family."

Baker will be sentenced Thursday, Aug. 25.